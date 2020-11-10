Sabato Joseph "Sam" PelosiMelbourne, FL - Born in Paterson, NJ, Sabato Joseph "Sam" Pelosi passed peacefully from this life on November 6, 2020 at age 89 in Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores (Carlini) Pelosi and is survived by his 3 daughters Denise Ennis, Suzanne Tsonos and Rozanne Thompson and their husbands; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a large extended family throughout the country. Sam was an avid outdoorsman and supported many community organizations in New Jersey and New York. He loved hunting with his nephew Nick, and often spent weekends in the country. Services will be postponed until later in 2021 where a graveside service and dinner will be held. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations can be made "In memory of Sam Pelosi" to St. Joseph's Health Foundation, PO Box 29000, Newark,NJ 07101-9888. Services entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne, NJ.