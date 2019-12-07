|
Sabetay Behar
Sabetay Behar, aged 91, passed away peacefully on Friday evening in Emerson, NJ. Sabetay was born on May 12th, 1928 in Hackensack, NJ. The son of Rose and Solomon Behar, Sabetay was raised in Passaic and Wood-Ridge NJ with his four brothers (Izzy, Louie, Joey, and Davy), and served in the US Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. Married to Blanche Rosenberg from 1955 until her passing in 1978, Sabetay built a land surveying company, Behar Surveying, that has been in business for over sixty years and is continued by his son in law and grandson William and Jeremy Klapper. Sabetay raised two daughters, Penina (Klapper) and Amy (Guterman) in his hometown of Rutherford, NJ of which he was a resident for over 65 years. Sabetay volunteered and held leadership positions with Congregation Beth El in Rutherford, the Meadowlands Rotary Club 7490, and the Jewish War Veterans. He also was a proud grandfather of Brad (Anna), Jeremy (Genna), Danielle (Ronen), and Brian (Irene), and delighted in time spent with his five great-grandchildren (Sonnia, Oscar, Aviv, Riley, and Eitan). Funeral services to be held at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ at 1 pm on Sunday Dec. 8th.