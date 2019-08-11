Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Sabina Capurso

Sabina Capurso Obituary
Sabina Capurso

Rutherford - Sabina Capurso (nee DeVincenzo) 81, of Rutherford, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019. She was born in Hoboken NJ to Cosmo DeVincenzo and Maria (nee Catanzarro).

When Sabina was a young woman she married her sweetheart Mauro Capurso. The couple remained in Hoboken for the early years of raising their family, before moving to Rutherford, where Sabina remained.

Sabina is pre-deceased by her husband Mauro (1994). She is survived by her devoted and loving children, Antoinette Anthopulos and husband Kevin, Vincent Capurso and Mario Capurso, grandchildren, Michael, Tina, Sophia, Tyler, Nicholas, great-grandchildren, Catelyn, Braydyn, Anthony, Jamie and siblings; Cosmo DeVincenzo, Angela Mingardi and Josephine Gadaleta.

Family will receive friends Monday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Tuesday 8:30am from the funeral home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by

Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

