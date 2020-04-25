|
Sabina Garcia
Sabina Garcia, 88 passed away April 23, 2020.
Sabina, also known as "Olga", grew up in Cuba. Her family made the courageous journey to the United States where they resided ever since.
Sabina lived in Pequannock for 10 years with her sister Hilda. While living together, Sabina would care for her nephews while her sister Hilda would be out working. Eventually, Sabina would also help care for her great nephews and nieces. Sabina was a caring person that she would make sure that her family was given endless love and support. When Sabina wasn't caring for her family, in her free time she would enjoy going shopping with friends and family, watch soap operas and game shows.
At a time in her life, Sabina had many physical struggles. At an early age, she was diagnosed with Polio. This affected her body but did not affect her spirits. She would still be active in making sure her household chores were done as well as her outdoor chores. Sabina loved planting and being able to have colorful flowers and fresh vegetables from her garden.
The last 5 years were not easy for Sabina. After a few falls, she was struggling to walk. Needing the proper care, she deserved, she resided at Lincoln Park Health Care Center where she received tremendous care from a wonderful staff.
Sabina is survived by her sister Hilda Vecchiet; her nephews John, George and Joseph; her great nephews and nieces Jonathan, Anthony, Erika, Ava, Allie; her niece in laws Maria and Sharon.
Funeral Services will be private.