Sabrina Louise Ferrara
River Vale - It is with deep sadness that John and Connie Ferrara along with their son J.T. mourn the passing, on September 29, 2019, of their daughter and sister Sabrina Louise Ferrara of River Vale, New Jersey, born on July 17, 1992. Sabrina was a beautiful young lady who was deeply loved by her family, friends and anyone she met.
Sabrina had a wonderful smile that would light up a room. She was creative, artistic and displayed an unrelenting enthusiasm for any endeavor she set her mind to. Sabrina earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Italian Language Studies from Stonehill College in Massachusetts in 2014. It was through this course of study that she found her love for butterflies, which she pursued in many ways and which took her to places as far away as the Smithsonian Butterfly Research Center in Panama. Please think of her whenever you see a butterfly go by.
Sabrina loved to travel, and after college she backpacked throughout Europe for five months visiting family and exploring new places. She also loved animals, especially dogs, and spent many weekends playing with the rescue dogs at local animal shelters. Over the years, she developed a passion for running and competing in road races, especially the Spartan Championship Series where she was an accomplished racer.
Sabrina worked at the Ridgewood Public Library, where she contributed significantly to the summer reading program for kids and to STEM education programs.
Sabrina was loved deeply by her grandparents Thomas and Nina Ferrara, Maria Giambona and her late husband Vincent. As well as by her aunts and uncles, Joanie, Loretta, Joann, Ro and Rich, Angelo, Nate and Maria, Carmela, Vinny and Kristi, Joanne, Michael and Debbie, and Johnny. Plus her many cousins Andre and Jackie, Nicole and Jay, Tasia, Vincent, Luke, Rachel, Jake, Ava, Ella, Gwendolyn, Emma, Olivia, Michael, Madison, Abby, and Evan, along with many other extended family members and friends. She will be sorely missed.
For those who knew Sabrina, please celebrate the many happy and special moments you shared with her. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program at www.yellowribbon.org or Bonnies Animal Rescue Kingdom (B.A.R.K.) in Paramus, New Jersey. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church , Park Ridge on Thursday 10:30 am, followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park.
