Sadie Angela Mugavero was born in New York City on April 18, 1919. Her family moved to Lyndhurst, NJ when she was ten years old, and she lived in the house on Orient Way until she was 99, when she moved into long-term care. In the photo above, she is standing beside the dirt road that would become Route 3. Sadie is predeceased by her father, Michael Mugavero, her mother, Ferdinanda Mugavero (nee Naimo), three brothers, Joseph, Charlie, and Phillip, and a sister, Sylvia Lomupo. She is survived by loving nieces and a nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in honor of Aunt Sadie to a . Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
