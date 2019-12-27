|
Sadie Cannizzaro
Sadie Cannizzaro (nee Sorrentino), 94, on December 25, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic she settled in Lodi 72 years ago. Sadie was a homemaker, a member of the Lodi Ladies Auxiliary, a Parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church and a member of the Rosary Society. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Jennie Sorrentino. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Cannizzaro, Sr. Devoted mother of Stephen Cannizzaro, Jr. and wife Barbara of Clifton, Patti Biegel and husband Tom of Lodi and Sandy Kaverick and husband Bob of Hasbrouck Heights. Loving grandmother of Danielle Scott, Stephen William Cannizzaro, Tommy and Tracey Biegel, Ryan Kaverick and great-grandmother of Montgomery. Dear sister of the late Viola Lombardo and sister-in law of Sally Baldino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Joseph R.C. Church. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com