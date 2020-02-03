|
Sadie R. Dalto
Fort Lee - Dalto, Sadie, R. "Sally" (nee:Vinciguerra), age 93, a Fort Lee resident for 65 years, formerly of West New York, passed on Saturday February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rocco P. Dalto. Devoted mother of Donna Dailey and her husband Kevin and Debra Stigliano. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Athanas and her husband Jonathan and Jessica Stigliano. She is survived by her twin sister Angelina Arillo. Pre-deceased by brothers Angelo and James Vinciguerra. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street Fort Lee, NJ. The funeral will leave Thursday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Saint Nicholas RC Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com