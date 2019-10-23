|
Sadie V. Calabrese
Hackensack - (nee Tedona), age 98, on Oct. 22nd. She was a sewing machine operator 20 years retiring in 1975, & a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hackensack. Sadie is predeceased by her husband, Jack in 2005, her daughter, Carol Ann Calabrese, & sisters, Frances Tedona & Josephine Lombardo. She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Calabrese & brother, William Tedona. All services were privately held with her interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield. Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com