Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Calabrese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie V. Calabrese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie V. Calabrese Obituary
Sadie V. Calabrese

Hackensack - (nee Tedona), age 98, on Oct. 22nd. She was a sewing machine operator 20 years retiring in 1975, & a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hackensack. Sadie is predeceased by her husband, Jack in 2005, her daughter, Carol Ann Calabrese, & sisters, Frances Tedona & Josephine Lombardo. She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Calabrese & brother, William Tedona. All services were privately held with her interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield. Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now