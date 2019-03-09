Resources
More Obituaries for Sal Luppino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sal Vincenzo Luppino

In Memoriam

Sal Vincenzo Luppino In Memoriam
Sal Vincenzo Luppino

4/5/1974 - 3/9/2016

Sal, you were the best son, father, little brother, everyone's uncle Sal ,and friend that anyone could have ever dreamt of having. Three years have passed since our dear Lord has called you home. There is not a day that goes by where we do not think of you. We have such beautiful memories and remember all of the laughter and joy you have brought us all. Sal you would be extremely proud to see how your beautiful children are growing. Now there are only memories that we will cherish forever. Till we meet again.

We Love you, Mom & Dad

Your loving Children Vincent, Francesca & Angelina, Joe & Carmen, Lina & Joe and all your loving Nephews and Niece
