Sal Vincenzo Luppino
4/5/1974 - 3/9/2016
Sal, you were the best son, father, little brother, everyone's uncle Sal ,and friend that anyone could have ever dreamt of having. Three years have passed since our dear Lord has called you home. There is not a day that goes by where we do not think of you. We have such beautiful memories and remember all of the laughter and joy you have brought us all. Sal you would be extremely proud to see how your beautiful children are growing. Now there are only memories that we will cherish forever. Till we meet again.
We Love you, Mom & Dad
Your loving Children Vincent, Francesca & Angelina, Joe & Carmen, Lina & Joe and all your loving Nephews and Niece