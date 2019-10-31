Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
cor Market and Monroe Sts.
Passaic, NJ
Resources
Salek Thomas Obituary
Salek Thomas

Passaic - Thomas Salek, 77, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Born in Passaic, NJ, he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Salek was a bookbinder at the former Fair Lawn Bindery of Waldwick, NJ. During his life, he had been an avid outdoorsman and gardener who appreciated the time that he spent outdoors.

He was predeceased y his parents, Philip (Felix) and Mary (nee Valos) Salek and his sister, Alice James. His niece, Mary James of Passaic survives him.

Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Monday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at St. Mary's RC Church, cor Market and Monroe Sts., Passaic. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation 1-5 pm on Sunday. Visit www.bizub.com from driving directions/ online condolences.
