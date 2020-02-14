Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
Resources
1922 - 2020
Salemme Ralph Obituary
Salemme Ralph

Salemme Ralph, age 97, died peacefully at home on February 12, 2020. Ralph was born on December 9, 1922, the son of Joseph and Dora Salemme. His childhood homes were in North Bergen, West New York, and Fairview. He attended Memorial High School, where he was the star of the basketball team.

His career was shaped early by World War II as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor. He later supported and owned the family beautician business.

In 1948, Ralph married Connie Russo, who for 66 years of marriage and beyond, was the love of his life. They raised their family in Fairview while actively participating in their community—Ralph at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and Connie at the library and church. Ralph joined the fire department in 1957, taking on many roles including Fire Chief, President of Mutual Aid, President of Exempt Firemen, and Chief Fire Prevention Officer in his 48 years of service to Hook & Ladder Co. #2.

The fire department was his passion. His hard work, dedication, and educational training were used wisely to develop the fire prevention program, Santa Claus Tour, and eventually a career as a Fire Inspector in Fairview.

Those who knew Ralph also knew that his family and friends were the center of his life. He always spoke about how fortunate he was for these blessings. Ralph was a project man and a doer; he readily lent a hand to anyone in need. He took great pride in all of his grandchildren, actively following their education, sports, and career achievements.

Ralph is predeceased by his wife, Connie and sisters Julie Romano and Jaye Uscinski. He is survived by his two children and their families, Joe Salemme and wife Karen, Lenore Sopher and husband Myron; four grandchildren Christopher Salemme and Elizabeth Walker and husband, Mark, and Matthew and Lauren Sopher and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Walker. Ralph is also survived by Lee and John Schettino, many nieces and nephews, and their families.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, 495 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park. We will celebrate his life with a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18, at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, followed by his burial at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ralph's memory to Chief Bernard Bulay, Fairview Volunteer Fire Department, Borough Hall, 59 Anderson Avenue, Fairview, NJ 07022. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
