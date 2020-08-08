1/1
Sallie E. Brown
Sallie E. Brown

Hackensack - Sallie E. Brown of Hackensack on July 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Brenda E. Brown Pettiford, Latissa Ann Brown. Also survived by five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Wednesday August 12, 12 noon (check with family limated attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions). Visitation Wednesday 11-12 noon at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
AUG
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
Funeral services provided by
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
