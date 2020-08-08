Or Copy this URL to Share

Hackensack - Sallie E. Brown of Hackensack on July 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Brenda E. Brown Pettiford, Latissa Ann Brown. Also survived by five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Wednesday August 12, 12 noon (check with family limated attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions). Visitation Wednesday 11-12 noon at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.









