Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. (Kantrowitz) Kaiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally A. (Kantrowitz) Kaiser Obituary
Sally A. Kaiser (nee Kantrowitz)

Carlstadt - Sally A. Kaiser (nee Kantrowitz), 77, of Carlstadt since 1964, passed away on April 3, 2020. For 17 years, she was a bank teller at Fidelity Union in South Hackensack, retiring at the age of 55. Sally was an extremely active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Hackensack, she was a member of the choir and the Women's Circle. She loved singing and her dogs. Beloved wife of the late Theodore J. Kaiser. Loving mother of Teresa J. Pycior and husband the late Joseph J. Pycior, Jr., Todd A. Kaiser and wife Gail and Kim I. Carney and husband James. Honorary mother of Wendy L. Slawsky and husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Michael Carney, Adrian Carney, Joseph John Pycior III, Robert Pycior and wife Kelsey, Jessica Slawsky and great grandmother of Sasha and Fedya. Dear sister of Irene Miller and husband the late William Miller, Howard Kantrowitz and wife Joyce, the late Frank Kantrowitz and sister-in-law Susan McLaughlin and husband Ed, Howard Kaiser and wife Christine and predeceased by John Kaiser and wife Joyce. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Funeral Service was private. Due to the current health crisis there will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life once the Coronavirus situation has ended. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -