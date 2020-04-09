|
Sally A. Kaiser (nee Kantrowitz)
Carlstadt - Sally A. Kaiser (nee Kantrowitz), 77, of Carlstadt since 1964, passed away on April 3, 2020. For 17 years, she was a bank teller at Fidelity Union in South Hackensack, retiring at the age of 55. Sally was an extremely active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Hackensack, she was a member of the choir and the Women's Circle. She loved singing and her dogs. Beloved wife of the late Theodore J. Kaiser. Loving mother of Teresa J. Pycior and husband the late Joseph J. Pycior, Jr., Todd A. Kaiser and wife Gail and Kim I. Carney and husband James. Honorary mother of Wendy L. Slawsky and husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Michael Carney, Adrian Carney, Joseph John Pycior III, Robert Pycior and wife Kelsey, Jessica Slawsky and great grandmother of Sasha and Fedya. Dear sister of Irene Miller and husband the late William Miller, Howard Kantrowitz and wife Joyce, the late Frank Kantrowitz and sister-in-law Susan McLaughlin and husband Ed, Howard Kaiser and wife Christine and predeceased by John Kaiser and wife Joyce. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Funeral Service was private. Due to the current health crisis there will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life once the Coronavirus situation has ended. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.