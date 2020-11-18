Sally Ann Jackson



Clifton, NJ - Jackson, Sally Ann, 72, formerly from Paterson, peacefully passed away on November 13, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Robert, her son Michael and his partner Lynn, son Ryan and wife Daniela, sister Bernadette, nephew Jason and wife Lisa and family. Her beloved grandchildren, RJ, Emilia, and Jessica. Many cousins and life long friends. She was predeceased by her oldest son Robert Jr.,and her brother Raymond. She has taken her well deserved place in Heaven. Arrangements were private due to COVID. Any tributes to Sally could be made to St Judes Hospital.









