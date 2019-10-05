|
Sally D'Errico
Jacksonville, FL - Sally Greene D'Errico, 84 years old of Jacksonville, FL formerly of Connemara, County Galway, Ireland; Dorchester, MA and Montvale, NJ, passed away Wednesday, October, 2nd 2019 surrounded by loving family. Sally was raised in Connemara, daughter of Patrick and Bridget Greene. After immigrating to the United States following 2 years in London, England she met her future husband, George D'Errico at the Keystone Camera Corporation in Dorchester, MA. The couple married at St. Peter's Church in Dorchester and together they shared 59 years of marriage until George's passing on St. Patrick's Day 2018. They began their married life in Dorchester where they started their family, later moving to Montvale, New Jersey raising 5 sons. Professionally she worked with children with special needs, followed by their retirement to the Jacksonville, Florida area. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her loving family and friends. She loved first and never judged. She had the quickest wit and the most contagious laugh. She "possessed a fairy dust of love she would spread on people with broken wings" and although she was 84, she never, ever grew old.
Sally is lovingly remembered by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, George and son, Brian. She is survived by her son George (Sharon) D'Errico of Nashua, NH; son Michael (Mary) D'Errico of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son Paul D'Errico of Montvale, NJ; daughter-in-law Diane D'Errico of St. Augustine, FL; and son Patrick (Darcy) D'Errico of St. Augustine, FL. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Michael (Leanne), Shane, Katlyn Rose (Owen), Gabrielle (Sal), Nicole, Devyn, Cade, Olivia, Brendan, Keira, Brian and great-grandchildren Christian and Eliana who were fortunate to spend so much time with their Grandma Sally.
She is the beloved sister of John Greene, Ann Jagose, Phyllis Pascioucco, Margaret Brunelli and Cait Fadden and the late Patrick Greene, Mary Greene O'Brien, Michael Greene, Joseph Greene, and Martin Greene. She is also survived by dozens of adoring nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30am Monday, October 14th at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 State Road 13 North in St Johns, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's name may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.