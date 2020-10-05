Sally Guskind
Clifton - Sally (Bellanca) Guskind 84 of Clifton died peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong Clifton resident. Sally was employed as a secretary for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley prior to her retirement. She is a member of the Roche Retirees. Sally is predeceased by her former husband, Jack Guskind and by her son, Robert S. Guskind. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Guskind) Vitale and husband, Chris of Butler, and by three grandchildren; Travis and Eric Vitale of Butler and Shawna Crupi of Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton at a future date. Arrangements by Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. allwoodfuneralhome.com