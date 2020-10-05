1/
Sally Guskind
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Guskind

Clifton - Sally (Bellanca) Guskind 84 of Clifton died peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong Clifton resident. Sally was employed as a secretary for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley prior to her retirement. She is a member of the Roche Retirees. Sally is predeceased by her former husband, Jack Guskind and by her son, Robert S. Guskind. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Guskind) Vitale and husband, Chris of Butler, and by three grandchildren; Travis and Eric Vitale of Butler and Shawna Crupi of Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton at a future date. Arrangements by Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. allwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allwood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved