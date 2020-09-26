1/
Sally Littlefield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Sally 100, passed away on September 14, 2020 at North Hill in Needham, MA, formerly of Montclair, NJ. Much beloved by her family members, she made countless friends.

In her work at Alina Lodge, she helped many families understand and deal with the challenges associated with addiction.

Sally was widowed in 1986 by the death of William Littlefield. Sally was a devoted mother to William E. Littlefield Jr. and his wife Mary Atlee of Needham. Loving grandmother of Amy and her husband Daniel, and Alison and her partner Mike. Great-grandmother of Tully Duncan Littlefield and Emery Joy Marrotte.

Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Sally's memory to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham, MA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montclair Times from Sep. 26 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved