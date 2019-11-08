Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pascack Reformed Church,
Park Ridge, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Pascack Reformed Church Cemetery
Park Ridge - Sally Lockwood Peterson, 86, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Tuttle Peterson, Jr. Devoted mother of David G. and his wife Catherine, Craig and his wife Nanette, Jane Hespe and her husband James. Dear sister of Garret K. Lockwood. Loving grandmother of Geoffrey and his wife Anasta, Tyler Hespe, Sarah McDonald and her husband Andrew, Lily Peterson. Sally worked for the Park Ridge Board of Education. She was dedicated to volunteering throughout her life to among other organizations the Woman's Club, Pascack Valley Mental Health Association, the Pascack Reformed Church and the Park Ridge Youth Guidance Council. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, November 10 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Service celebrating Sally's life and faith will be held at the Pascack Reformed Church, Park Ridge NJ on Monday, November 11 at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Pascack Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Sally's name to the Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Becker-funeralhome.com
