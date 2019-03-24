Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
West Side Presbyterian Church
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
- Nazzaro, Sally, 75, of Ridgewood. On March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald of Ridgewood. Loving mother of Jennifer Nazzaro of Hoboken, NJ; Jeffery (Nora) Nazzaro of Mexico City, Mexico; Cindy (Jesse) Halliburton of Hoboken, NJ. Adoring grandmother of Alex, Max, Stella, and June. Loving brother Jay Anderson. Funeral Service Wednesday March 27 at 10:30 am at West Side Presbyterian Church, Ridgewood. Visitation Tuesday March 26th, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to Valley Hospital-(Pulmonary Center), 223 North Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. www.vanemburgh.com
