Sally Nazzaro
Ridgewood, NJ
- Nazzaro, Sally, 75, of Ridgewood. On March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald of Ridgewood. Loving mother of Jennifer Nazzaro of Hoboken, NJ; Jeffery (Nora) Nazzaro of Mexico City, Mexico; Cindy (Jesse) Halliburton of Hoboken, NJ. Adoring grandmother of Alex, Max, Stella, and June. Loving brother Jay Anderson. Funeral Service Wednesday March 27 at 10:30 am at West Side Presbyterian Church, Ridgewood. Visitation Tuesday March 26th, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to Valley Hospital-(Pulmonary Center), 223 North Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. www.vanemburgh.com