Sally R. Collins
Pine Beach - Sally R. (nee Cotter) Collins, 84, of Pine Beach, NJ, formerly of Clifton, passed away on April 8, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, Mrs. Collins resided in the Clifton area for most of her life. More recently, she has been residing in Pine Beach. Before her retirement, Mrs. Collins was employed as an EKG Technician at Passaic General Hospital for 20 years.
She was a former parishioner of St. Brendan R.C. Church in Clifton and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #7165 of Clifton.
Mrs. Collins was predeceased by her husband, John Paul Collins in 1995.
Survivors include: two daughters, Joann DeStefano and Mary Martorana; two sons, Paul Collins, Jr. and Glenn Collins; one sister, Ann Calpin; ten grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, Sean, Emily and Briann Collins, Peter, Steven and Melissa Martorana and Dillon and Paul DeStefano; and six great-grandchildren.
Visiting will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 am at the funeral home followed by entombment to Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 302, Roseland, NJ 07068 (alznj.org). Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.