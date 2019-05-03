|
|
Sally Rose Pontecorvo
Jersey City - Sally Rose Pontecorvo, 86, of Pequannock, passed away on May 1, 2019.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Sally was the daughter of Charles and Rose Freda. She married Raymond J. Pontecorvo in 1955. The couple settled in Pequannock in 1966 with their children.
Sally earned her nursing degree from Holy Name Hospital, working as an RN until starting her family, later in her career as an RN for Lincoln Park Care Center. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who loved nothing more than spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. One of her happiest places was spending time at the beach with her family and friends.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Donna Thompson, Joann Pontecorvo, Elisa Fuss and her husband Ray, and Teresa Turner and her husband Craig; her brothers, Louis and Peter Freda; her grandchildren, Alexander Thompson, Jessica Zimmerman and her husband Derek, Garrett Thompson, Christopher Burka and his wife Joanna, Danielle Pautrot and her husband Florent, Sally Burka, Marissa Fuss, Justin Fuss, Alexis Turner, CJ Turner, Isabella Turner, and Olivia Turner; and her great grandson, Killian Reid Zimmerman. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her son, Raymond; and her sisters, Maryann and Phyllis.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Sunday, May 5, at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Monday May 6, at St. Joseph's RC Church, Lincoln Park. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.