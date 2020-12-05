Sally Tupponce (nee Messineo)
Maywood - Sally Tupponce (nee Messineo), of Maywood, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Prior to retiring, she was the Department Chair of English and Social Studies at Hackensack High School where she had worked for more than 40 years. She received her Bachelor in Education Class of 1963 and then went on for her Double Master of English and Shakespearean Literature from Montclair State University Class of 1972 of Montclair. She was a parishioner at Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. who passed away in 2018. Loving mother of Christina La Morte and her husband Daniel of Maywood. Cherished grandmother of Charles and Lily. Dearest sister of the late Joseph Messineo. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608 . Arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com