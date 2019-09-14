|
Sally Virzi (nee Beltrandi)
Ridgewood - Sally Virzi (née Beltrandi) 88, of Ridgewood passed suddenly from a stroke on September 9, 2019. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Dagmar Beltrandi and graduated from Hartwick College. Beloved wife of Joseph Virzi for 66 years, Sally is survived and will be deeply missed by her three children (Peter, Paul, and David), loving grandchildren (Melissa, Denise, Brianna, Sally, Alysha, Joseph, and Nicole), great grandchildren (Joseph and Jeremy), sister-in-law (Esther), and daughters-in-law (Katie, Lugina, and Jennifer). She is pre-deceased by her brother Paul. Sally was a dedicated homemaker proudly of Norwegian heritage who enjoyed Broadway shows, museums, needlepoint, and international travel. Sally served as the president of the College Club of Ridgewood, was a longtime member of the West Side Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and swimming at the YMCA. Sally also volunteered for many years at The Depot in Ridgewood. She lived a long life filled with enjoyment, largely through her friends and family, and was always smiling and upbeat despite issues with aging. Services will be held at West Side Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3-4 PM. Arrangements were handled by the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The College Club of Northern New Jersey (formerly College Club of Ridgewood).