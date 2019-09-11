|
|
Salvatore (Sam) A. Cali
Mahwah - Salvatore (Sam) A. Cali, 88, passed away September 8th at home in Mahwah, NJ. Devoted son of the late Alfio and Apollonia Cali. He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Josephine (nee Bradley) Cali, two daughters Patricia Ribaudo (James), Christine Hirstius (Kevin), son Alfred J. Cali, grandchildren Samantha Ribaudo, Lyndsay Paul, Kevin Hirstius, Alec and Tyler Cali, Michelle Sevret (Michael), Gregory Ribaudo (Elise), and 8 great-grandchildren Ava James, Damian John, Dominic Patric, Nicholas Robert, Mikayla Christina, Samuel Gregory, Alex James, and Drew Michael. Born in 1930 in Manhattan, NY, Sam graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by IBM and traveled the world as an executive project manager for 30 years. He retired to Long Beach Island where he enjoyed his passion for fishing, boating, playing the saxophone, and listening to Frank Sinatra music. His home was always open to family and friends. Sam had a wonderful sense of humor, and nothing was more important to him than his family. He is pre-deceased by his sisters Concetta Ventola, Nina Costello, and Maria (Mary) Meulli, nephews Alfio Ventola, Erich Meulli, John Vega, and niece Jaqueline Meulli. Survived by nephews Sabino Ventola, Rico Ventola, John Ventola, Danny Ventola, Anthony Ventola, Louis Meulli, Anthony Costello, and nieces Betty Ingenito, Paulette Vega, Connie Payne and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Visitation Thursday 4:00-9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Adorno Fathers in Ramsey, NJ, the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center at 475 South St. Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at F4MMC.org for Pediatric Cancer, or the s Foundation. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com