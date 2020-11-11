1/
Salvatore Benfante
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore Benfante

Age 89, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Vernon and Clifton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mr. Benfante was born in Bloomfield, NJ the son of the late Angelo and the late Sarah (Ingegnoso) Benfante. He served in the Army during Korean war, and worked at Singer Kerfott in Little Falls, NJ and Duro-Test Corp. in Fairlawn, NJ before his retirement. Sal loved the Giants, Yankees and Notre Dame and was a member of both Vernon and Bloomingdale Senior Centers. He is survived by his devoted sons, Mark, Todd and Drew, his cherished grandchildren, Nicole, Sara, Mike, Alyssa and Rachel, his adored great grandchild, Nelson "Sonny" and the mother of his sons, Marie. Sal was predeceased by his siblings, Mike and Ann Caruso. Viewing hours will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9am-10am at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be offered Friday, 10am, also at The Morrison Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved