Salvatore Benfante
Age 89, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Vernon and Clifton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mr. Benfante was born in Bloomfield, NJ the son of the late Angelo and the late Sarah (Ingegnoso) Benfante. He served in the Army during Korean war, and worked at Singer Kerfott in Little Falls, NJ and Duro-Test Corp. in Fairlawn, NJ before his retirement. Sal loved the Giants, Yankees and Notre Dame and was a member of both Vernon and Bloomingdale Senior Centers. He is survived by his devoted sons, Mark, Todd and Drew, his cherished grandchildren, Nicole, Sara, Mike, Alyssa and Rachel, his adored great grandchild, Nelson "Sonny" and the mother of his sons, Marie. Sal was predeceased by his siblings, Mike and Ann Caruso. Viewing hours will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9am-10am at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be offered Friday, 10am, also at The Morrison Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com