|
|
Salvatore D'Angelo
Ormond Beach - D'Angelo, Salvatore, 92, of Ormond Beach, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Before retiring, Salvatore worked for Amtrak in Long Island City, NY as a Machinist. Salvatore was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.
Cherished husband of the late Joan D'Angelo (nee Somers). Loving father of Frank D'Angelo and his wife Gina of Rochelle Park and Martin D'Angelo and his wife Sue of Hasbrouck Heights. Devoted grandfather of Caitlin D'Angelo. Dear brother in law of Glenn Somers and his wife Terry.
Sal's family is forever grateful to their cousins Lisa and Mike Marchigano for the love and devotion shown to their dad over the past several years.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi RC Church, 260 Kipp & Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Salvatore's memory may be made to 18 East 48th Street, New York City, NY, 10017
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com