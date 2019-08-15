Services
Salvatore DelVecchio


1923 - 2019
Salvatore DelVecchio Obituary
Salvatore DelVecchio

Wayne - Salvatore DelVecchio age 96 of Wayne, passed away August 13, 2019. Salvatore was born in Paterson to Giovanni and Rose Del Vecchio on February 6, 1923. Beloved father of Allen Del Vecchio and wife Peggy, and Judy and husband Charles Del Rosso; grandfather to Tara and husband Erik Bowman, and Kristine and husband Adam Ray; great-grandfather to Vienna and Allegra Bowman. Salvatore is also survived by nieces Rosemary Wassemiller and Ruth McClellan, and nephew Chester Tomczak. Salvatore is predeceased by his parents, brother Tony and sister Mary Tomczak. Salvatore graduated from the University of Colorado, where he majored in electronics. He was president of Stateronic Corporation and a consulting engineer for several national concerns. Salvatore was a veteran of World War II as a decorated Master Sergeant in the 215th Army Air Force in the European and Pacific theatres. Salvatore lived most of his life in Totowa, where he served as Councilman from 1959-1973, and as Council President from 1961-1973. He then became Totowa's Municipal Clerk from 1973 until retirement in 1993. Salvatore was also a member of the Totowa First Aid Squad where he served as past president. He was a founder and charter member of the Totowa PAL. Funeral services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd. Totowa, NJ
