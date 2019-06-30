|
Salvatore Dolcimascolo
Garfield - 86, on June 28th. Born in Lercara Friddi, Italy, he emigrated to the US in 1966 settling in Garfield. He is predeceased by his wife in 2006, Antonina (nee Bonanno), & brothers, Rosario, Santo, Giovanni, & Francesco. He is survived by 3 children, Concetta (Thomas) Maccarrone, Toni (Michael) Pitts, & Phil (Alissa), his partner, Jane Giamanco, 10 grandchildren, T.J. (Kristin), Chris (Meghan), Stephen, Robbie, Nicholas, Timothy, Alex, Abby, Nicole & Jessica, a great-grandson, Joseph, & 3 sisters, Carmela Zampito, Pina Richiusa, and Maria Cagnino. Visiting Mon. 4-8 pm. Funeral Tuesday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077) at 11 am followed by a 12 pm mass at Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com