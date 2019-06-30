Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave.
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave.
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Dolcimascolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Dolcimascolo

Salvatore Dolcimascolo Obituary
Salvatore Dolcimascolo

Garfield - 86, on June 28th. Born in Lercara Friddi, Italy, he emigrated to the US in 1966 settling in Garfield. He is predeceased by his wife in 2006, Antonina (nee Bonanno), & brothers, Rosario, Santo, Giovanni, & Francesco. He is survived by 3 children, Concetta (Thomas) Maccarrone, Toni (Michael) Pitts, & Phil (Alissa), his partner, Jane Giamanco, 10 grandchildren, T.J. (Kristin), Chris (Meghan), Stephen, Robbie, Nicholas, Timothy, Alex, Abby, Nicole & Jessica, a great-grandson, Joseph, & 3 sisters, Carmela Zampito, Pina Richiusa, and Maria Cagnino. Visiting Mon. 4-8 pm. Funeral Tuesday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077) at 11 am followed by a 12 pm mass at Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
