1/1
Salvatore Esposito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore Esposito

Esposito, Salvatore age 92 of Haledon at rest in Paterson on July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Antonietta (nee Amadio) Esposito of Haledon. Loving Father of Patricia Esposito Hulbert & her husband, Henry John of Wayne, Marco Gianni Esposito of Haledon and Gianni Esposito & his wife, Lisa of Sussex. Dear grandfather of Brittany Nicole Hulbert, Ashley Taylor Hulbert, Joseph Esposito and Chloe Esposito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Torre Del Greco, Italy to Vincenzo & Albina Esposito, he lived in Italy before moving to USA in 1966 residing in Paterson. In December of 1982, he moved to Haledon. Salvatore was self-employed at Esposito & Sons Woodworking Co., Inc., Paterson from 1972-1995. After retirement, he worked part time at Home Depot from 1995 until he retired a second time on 11/7/15. His hobbies were listening to all different types of music; he was an avid soccer fan watching all the games on TV and he loved to work at home on projects, especially those involving woodworking. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral
09:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerard RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved