Salvatore Esposito
Esposito, Salvatore age 92 of Haledon at rest in Paterson on July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Antonietta (nee Amadio) Esposito of Haledon. Loving Father of Patricia Esposito Hulbert & her husband, Henry John of Wayne, Marco Gianni Esposito of Haledon and Gianni Esposito & his wife, Lisa of Sussex. Dear grandfather of Brittany Nicole Hulbert, Ashley Taylor Hulbert, Joseph Esposito and Chloe Esposito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Torre Del Greco, Italy to Vincenzo & Albina Esposito, he lived in Italy before moving to USA in 1966 residing in Paterson. In December of 1982, he moved to Haledon. Salvatore was self-employed at Esposito & Sons Woodworking Co., Inc., Paterson from 1972-1995. After retirement, he worked part time at Home Depot from 1995 until he retired a second time on 11/7/15. His hobbies were listening to all different types of music; he was an avid soccer fan watching all the games on TV and he loved to work at home on projects, especially those involving woodworking. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.