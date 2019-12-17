Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Resources
Lodi - Salvatore G. Petrillo, 79, of Lodi on December 16, 2019. Born in Liberi, Caserta, Italy, he came to the United States in 1957 and settled in Lodi 57 years ago. He was owner/operator of Petrillo Trucking for over 45 years and a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents Raffaele and Giovannina Petrillo. Beloved husband of Louisa (nee DeMarco). Devoted father of Gianna Petrillo of Lodi, Raffaele Petrillo of Lodi, Maria Gargano of Ringwood and Alfonso Petrillo of Lodi. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Pasquale Petrillo, Maria Ricciardi and Alberico Petrillo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 9:30 AM Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Hasbrouck Heights. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Remember
