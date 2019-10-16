|
Salvatore Giammanco
Boca Raton, Florida - GIAMMANCO, Salvatore, age 71, of Boca Raton, FL, died on October 15, 2019. Born and raised in Bolognetta, Sicily-Italy for 24 years, he emigrated to Garfield in 1971 living there 44 years settling in Florida 3 years ago. He was a tool and die maker over 30 years with Etna Tool and Die in New York, NY, a part-time videographer 15 years with Studio Uno, Lodi, and a member of Mike and the Azzurri Band. He is predeceased by his first wife, Adelma in 2008, his father, Giuseppe in 1985, and his brother, Angelo in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Maria Luisa Livón, his mother, Giuseppa Giammanco, his brothers, Roberto "Roby" and wife Rima, and Antonio and wife Rosa, a sister-in-law, Laura Giammanco, his step children, Lourdes Loli and Sheila Livon and husband Roberto Llaja with their children Debora, Alonso, and Valentina. He was also the uncle of Luca and wife Salima, Roberta and husband Andreá, Giuseppe, Luke, and Ariana, and great uncle of Elia. Visiting Friday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Saturday arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The Giammanco family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com