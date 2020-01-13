Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
Salvatore Giuca Obituary
Salvatore Giuca

Saddle River - GIUCA, Salvatore - 90, of Saddle River passed away on January 12, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, New York he lived in Waretown, Westwood and Emerson before moving to Saddle River 3 years ago. He was Vice-President of Riss Trucking in New York City. He and Tomasina attended Assumption Church of Emerson while living in the Bergen County area.

Beloved husband of the late Tomasina (nee Bacino).

Devoted father of Donna Aust and her husband Stuart, Darren Giuca and his wife Tresa and Danielle Springstead.

Loving grandfather of Daniel and his wife Lauren, Nicholas and his wife Zoe, Christopher, Michael, Lexie and Ryan.

Dear brother of Philip Giuca and his wife Barbara.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm with a 7:00 pm celebration and remembrance of life at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

The funeral service will be on Friday at 11:00 am at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Salvatore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
