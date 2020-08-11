Salvatore M. Salerno



Kingman, AZ - Salvatore M. Salerno, 88 of Kingman, AZ passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Salvatore was from Cliffside Park, NJ and attended Cliffside Park Schools and St. Joseph High School in West New York, NJ; graduated in 1950. He joined the Navy in 1951 and went to Navy training in Bainbridge, MD, and then New London, CT for submarine training. Salvatore's last submarine duty was the USS (Nuclear) Thomas Jefferson. He served 23 years in the U.S. Navy and retired Chief Petty Officer in San Diego, CA. Salvatore was pre-deceased by wife Sally Ann in 1989. Loving mother and father to their son Michael and his wife Linda and daughter Patty Ann and her husband Tom Kemp. Devoted and loving husband to Lee, stepdaughter Kelly and her husband Dennis Rhodes. The Salerno family is very grateful to Lee, Kelly and Dennis for their loving care given to Salvatore. Salvatore will be remembered by his loving family, relatives and many friends which he enjoyed visiting often.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store