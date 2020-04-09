|
Salvatore Moini
Little Ferry - Salvatore Moini, age 71, of Little Ferry, New Jersey, passed away on April 4, 2020. Salvatore is survived by his sister Sally Matise, his brothers: John and his wife Georgia, Lawrence and his wife Linda, and James, and by many nieces and nephews and their children. Salvatore was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Salvatore, and also by his twin brother Joseph, and James' wife Lauren. Before retirement, Salvatore worked as an insulator for Asbestos Workers Local 12 in New York City. Funeral services will be private.