Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Kearny, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Pizzuro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro Ph.D. Obituary
Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro, PhD

East Rutherford - Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro, PhD "Dr. Sal", 74 of East Rutherford passed away on December 17, 2019.

Funeral is from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Monday . A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in Kearny at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.

Born in Passaic, Dr. Sal grew up in Lodi, and graduated from Lodi High School. He was a longtime resident of Elmwood Park before moving to East Rutherford ten years ago. A student of law, life and science, Dr. Sal was highly educated. Through the years, Dr. Pizzuro spent time at such well respected institutions such as Harvard University studying social justice, and Fordham University, ultimately earning his PhD from Columbia University, and his law degree in mental disability law from New York Law School. Dr. Sal also earned a degree in Special Education from Jersey City State College, in what would become his lifelong passion. Dr. Sal was forever a staunch advocate for the disabled. He operated his own practice, and also served in the school districts of Elmwood Park and Rutherford as a clinician. Dr. Sal was well esteemed in his field, and was active in many organizations. He was recently presented with an award at the Statehouse in Trenton, recognizing his many accomplishments. Dr. Sal forever had a heartfelt passion for helping those that needed him, and never charged parents of a disabled child a fee for his assistance.

Dr. Sal was predeceased by his parents John and Mary (nee Interdonatto) Pizzuro. He was the devoted friend of Patricia Caggiano of Nutley. He is also survived by his brother John Pizzuro and his wife Julie, and his sister Sandra Pizzuro; nieces Heather and Maria, nephew John and by his daughter Caitlin Kennedy of Berlin, Germany. He is also survived by several loving great-nieces and nephews.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -