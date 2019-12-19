|
Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro, PhD
East Rutherford - Dr. Salvatore N. Pizzuro, PhD "Dr. Sal", 74 of East Rutherford passed away on December 17, 2019.
Funeral is from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Monday . A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in Kearny at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.
Born in Passaic, Dr. Sal grew up in Lodi, and graduated from Lodi High School. He was a longtime resident of Elmwood Park before moving to East Rutherford ten years ago. A student of law, life and science, Dr. Sal was highly educated. Through the years, Dr. Pizzuro spent time at such well respected institutions such as Harvard University studying social justice, and Fordham University, ultimately earning his PhD from Columbia University, and his law degree in mental disability law from New York Law School. Dr. Sal also earned a degree in Special Education from Jersey City State College, in what would become his lifelong passion. Dr. Sal was forever a staunch advocate for the disabled. He operated his own practice, and also served in the school districts of Elmwood Park and Rutherford as a clinician. Dr. Sal was well esteemed in his field, and was active in many organizations. He was recently presented with an award at the Statehouse in Trenton, recognizing his many accomplishments. Dr. Sal forever had a heartfelt passion for helping those that needed him, and never charged parents of a disabled child a fee for his assistance.
Dr. Sal was predeceased by his parents John and Mary (nee Interdonatto) Pizzuro. He was the devoted friend of Patricia Caggiano of Nutley. He is also survived by his brother John Pizzuro and his wife Julie, and his sister Sandra Pizzuro; nieces Heather and Maria, nephew John and by his daughter Caitlin Kennedy of Berlin, Germany. He is also survived by several loving great-nieces and nephews.