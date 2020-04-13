|
|
Salvatore "Sal" Nicholas De Anni
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Salvatore "Sal" Nicholas De Anni, loving husband and father of four children, passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
Sal was born on September 7, 1928 in Hoboken, NJ. He left school at age 13, and worked at various jobs until he became a carpenter at age 18. In 1950, he married Helen Metelski and they raised four daughters. Sal served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a union carpenter until 1978 and then was elected to be the union's business agent and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1993. Sal was proud to be a member of the local union and the AFL-CIO. He was well respected and was happy to be part of a project restoring the base of the Statue of Liberty.
Sal had a passion for family and friends and loved to cook, especially "gravy" for pasta and hot peppers. He loved working out in the local gym and playing golf and enjoyed his regular Tuesday morning breakfasts at local diners with old friends. He was an avid fan of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennet, the New York Yankees and the New York Giants . He was known for his sense of humor, love of life and outgoing, generous spirit.
Sal was preceded in death by his wife Helen, daughter Carol, sister Angela Cassella, and brothers Joseph and Jim. He is survived by his sister Esther Neumann, brother Gabriel, children Jaine DiVincenzo (Phil), Nancy Hammaker (Wayne) and Teresa DeAnni (Anne) and grandchildren Donna DiVincenzo (John), Adam Hammaker (Alyssa), Jason Hammaker (Alysha) and Mae DeAnni and his dear friend, Flora Ferrar.
Donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.