Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church,
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Resources
Totowa - Porte, Salvatore R. age 76 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy Porte (nee Pascrell) of Totowa. Loving father of Claudine Arcuri and her husband Leo of Wayne, John Porte and his wife Melany of Totowa, and Nicole Porte of Totowa. Doting grandfather of Arianna and Alyssa Arcuri, and Harmony and Zechariah Porte. Dear brother of Jean Porte of VA, Judy Kilkenny of VA, Michelle Ouellet of VA, and Joan Porte of VA. Loving nephew of Mary Abate of Hawthorne. Dear brother in-law of Rita Pascrell of Woodland Park and the late Ronald Pascrell, John Kilkenny, and Ronald Ouellet. Salvatore is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for all of his life. He was the owner of Totowa Dodge, Totowa, for 35 years before retiring in 2009. Mr. Porte was a former member of the Passaic Valley Elks Lodge #2111 and part of the Dealer's Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
