Salvatore Scialdone
Fair Lawn - Salvatore Scialdone, age 84, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, he resided in Fair Lawn since 1965. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a member of Catholic War Veterans Post 1076 and American Legion Post 171 both of Fair Lawn. A faithful and active member of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, Sal was a member of the Holy name Society and Knights of Columbus St. Ann Council Post 2853, volunteering countless hours with the organizations. He was also a former parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Hawthorne. Sal was passionate about music.
Prior to retiring in 2000, he was a repairman with the Sears and Roebuck Company in Hawthorne and Maywood for many years.
Beloved and devoted husband of Marie (Pentangelo) Scialdone. Loving brother of Christina Scialdone and the late Antoinette Masko and surviving husband Bernard. Dear uncle of Michael Masko.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, August 17, 2020, 5-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, (201) 797-3500, vpfairlawn.com
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.