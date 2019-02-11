|
Salvatore Sole
Totowa - Sole, Salvatore age 78 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Lydia D. (nee Valente) Sole of Totowa. Loving father of Gina Seakan and her husband Raymond of Point Pleasant, John Sole and his wife Annamaria of Totowa and Peter Sole of Totowa. Dear grandfather Leanne, Melissa, Raymond, Salvatore, Jessica, Daniella, Alyssa and Johnny. Great-grandfather of Frankie. Brother of Francesco Sole, Anna Delaney, Frances O'Donnell, Tina Caputo and the late Susie Peritore and Rosaria Aletto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Otto and Scrappy. Born in Naples, Italy, he came to the United States in 1951 and lived in Totowa since 1969. He was the Owner of Capri Pizzeria, Woodland Park for many years until 2006. After that he was a custodian for Totowa Public Schools until he retired in 2017. Mr. Sole was a member of the Totowa First Aid Squad. He coached soccer for the Totowa PAL and attended all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid Rangers and Devils fan and enjoyed crabbing with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Brick Stars Challenger Hockey Program, PO Box 1737, Brick Township, NJ 08723 would be appreciated.
