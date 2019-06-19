|
|
Salvatore Teaneck
Teaneck - BENDUCCI, Salvatore, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Teaneck, NJ. He was born in North Bergen, NJ on February 4, 1936. Salvatore was an Honorably Discharged Veteran serving the United States Army from 1954-1956. He worked as a Carpenter for New York City District Council of Carpenters Local 926 and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Upon retiring he worked at Bergen County Parks and Recreation golf courses as a Starter and a Ranger. Salvatore was a resident of Cliffside Park since 1958 serving as an Usher in Epiphany Church for many years. He was an avid bowler and received a ring from the American Bowling Congress for bowling a perfect 300 game in 1971. Salvatore loved spending winters with his wife in their home in Boca Raton, FL where he also worked at Red Reef Golf Course. Beloved husband to the late Marilyn. Cherished father to Michael and his wife Patricia, Joseph and his wife Maria, Sue-Ellen and to Lisa and her husband Alfred. Loving grandfather to Joseph Jr., Stephanie, John, Michael, Danielle, Alexandra and to Nicolas. Dear brother to the late Daniel and the late Alice. Dear brother-in-law to Selena and her husband Charles. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9am thence to Epiphany Church in Cliffside Park, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Private Cremation to follow. The family will receive their friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made, in Salvatore's memory, to the . To leave an online condolence or for additional information please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com