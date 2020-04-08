|
|
Salvatore "Sal" Telesca
Waxhaw - Salvatore "Sal" Telesca, age 67 of Waxhaw passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Sal was born in Amityville, NY on March 15, 1953 to Victor and Marie Stazzone Telesca. He was married to the love of his life for Donna Bononno Telesca for 38 years. Prior to moving to NC, lived in Hackensack NJ, and worked as an analyst on Wall Street prior to becoming a Personal Finance teacher at Hackensack High School. Sal was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, NJ.
Sal was a very gentle, kind and generous person and always the first to offer help when needed. He would always do the right thing and would stand to make sure the right thing was done for those who could not stand for themselves. To those who knew and loved him most, he will always be their "Unforgettable Character". Sal loved to play golf, travel, dance, dine in fine restaurants and have "cocktails poolside". But most of all enjoyed any time with his family and friends.
Sal is survived by his wife Donna Telesca; mother-in-law and late father in law Dolores and Carmine "Kemp" Bononno; Brothers in law and sisters in law, Ron and Donna Bononno, Tom and Corby Bononno, Jim and Chrissy Bononno; brother and sister in law, Angelo and Tina; nieces and nephews, Ron and Lindsay Bononno their children Riley and Sawyer, Jennifer Bononno, Jamie and Jesse Donaldson, Joseph Bononno, Reagan Bononno, Luke Bononno, Katie Bononno, Paul and SJ Telesca with their children Stella and Aurora and Victoria and Randy Pine with their child Chloe. Sal also had many very close friends he considered family, Barb and Vin, Ann and Connie, Donna and Mark, Daria and Rick and Maria and Ed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alznj.org. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.