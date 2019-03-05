|
|
Salvatore Trentacost
Clifton - Trentacost, Salvatore, 83 of Clifton, passed away on March 4, 2019. Dear brother to Anthony Trentacost & his wife Rosana of Wayne, Joseph Trentacost & his wife Connie of Wayne and the late Victor Trentacost & his late wife Rosemarie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Salvatore was born in Passaic and lived in Clifton. He was a Machine Operator at St. Anthony's Guild. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church in Passaic. Sal was a friendly independent and an avid bowler and athlete, a caring son who took care of his mother and loving uncle and brother, while being hearing impaired he led a full life.
Visiting on Tuesday from 6PM to 8PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 9AM at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church in Wayne. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. www.marroccos.com