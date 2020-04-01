|
Salvatore Viggiano
Lyndhurst - Viggiano, Salvatore, 87, of Lyndhurst, passed away April 1, 2020. Loving husband of the late Jean (nee Fargo), Beloved Father of Richard Viggiano, Nancy Bachmann and her husband Pat, and Mark Viggiano and his wife Sandy. Adored Grandfather of Danielle Cassano, Allison Sickles, Anthony Bachmann, Salvatore Viggiano, and Gina Viggiano. Caring Great Grandfather of Nico Cassano, Giuliana Cassano, Emilia Sickles, and Ava Bachmann. For many years Salvatore was a supervisor for High Rise Construction. All services are private and under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to SF Tri-State (Scleroderma Foundation) 59 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com