|
|
Sam Casiello
Paramus - Sam, 78, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Sam worked for the Borough of Paramus as a Veteran's Affairs Officer. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church. Sam was a very active member of the Paramus community. He was a former Paramus councilman, a member of the Paramus Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Catholic War Vets, Holy Name Society, Senior #1 Club of Paramus and a former Rotarian of Paramus. Sam was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Vietnam War.
Cherished husband of Elaine (nee Di Chiara). Loving father of Mark Casiello and Darlene Blandina and her husband Gerard. Treasured grandfather of Gerard, Erica and Jenna. Dear brother of, John Casiello. Sam is predeceased by his siblings Nicholas Casiello, Anthony Casiello and Mary Meyer.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday May 8, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Sam's memory may be made to P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com