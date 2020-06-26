Sam J. Ofshinsky
Dumont - Sam J. Ofshinsky, 66, of Dumont, NJ, died unexpectedly on June 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (née Spooner), his devoted children, Daniel (Stephanie) Ofshinsky and Stephanie Ofshinsky, and his dear brother, David Ofshinsky.
Sam was born in Paterson, NJ to Adele (née Albrechcinski) and Samuel H. Ofshinsky. He was employed as a safety and security specialist with CBRE of New York City before retiring at the end of 2018.
Funeral Mass Monday, June 29th, 10 AM, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, June 28th, 2-6 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ; www.beaugardmcknight.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.