Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Turchiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Turchiano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam Turchiano Obituary
Sam Turchiano

Waldwick - Sam Turchiano, 90, of Waldwick, NJ died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Sam and his wife of 62 years, who predeceased him nearly 5 years ago, raised their family of 4 children in Waldwick. Sam was building engineer and a member of Local #68. He was also a proud Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children: Maria Monturi of Midland Park, Joseph Turchiano of Suffern, NY, Pauline Turchiano of Greeley, CO, and Greg Turchiano and his wife Krista of Whippany, NJ. Sam will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Alyssa and Glen Monturi and Isabella, Matthew and Patrick Turchiano.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Fund, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now