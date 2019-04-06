|
|
Sam Turchiano
Waldwick - Sam Turchiano, 90, of Waldwick, NJ died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Sam and his wife of 62 years, who predeceased him nearly 5 years ago, raised their family of 4 children in Waldwick. Sam was building engineer and a member of Local #68. He was also a proud Navy veteran.
He is survived by his children: Maria Monturi of Midland Park, Joseph Turchiano of Suffern, NY, Pauline Turchiano of Greeley, CO, and Greg Turchiano and his wife Krista of Whippany, NJ. Sam will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Alyssa and Glen Monturi and Isabella, Matthew and Patrick Turchiano.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Fund, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105