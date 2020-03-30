|
|
Samantha P. Winter
Hoboken - Samantha Polmear Winter, 50, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 27, 2020 from complications due to an existing health condition. Samantha was born in Pompton Plains, was raised in Wyckoff and currently resided in Hoboken. She was a 1988 graduate of Ramapo High School where she was President of the Student Council and played varsity softball. In 1992, Sam graduated from the University of Maryland. During the summers she had been a camp counselor at the Wyckoff Spring Lake program. Upon university graduation she used her degree in Sociology to enter careers at The Blue Chip Shop and Barnes and Noble as their Assistant Manager. Her latest position of twelve years was as Assistant Vice President and a Human Resources Generalist for the Fred Alger Management Company in Jersey City. Sam was the most genuine person anyone could meet and was a valued friend to many. She was selfless, funny, approachable, kind and nonjudgmental. Her unaffected approach to life was the epitome of a gentle soul. Sam was a gift to all but especially to her family as her greatest joy was coming home to enjoy the back yard pool, garden and wildlife. Sam was the cherished daughter of the late Robert (2013) and Susan; dearest sister of Jennifer R. and the late Meridyth (1986). She also leaves heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins. As a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Wyckoff, there will be a family-only graveside service for Sam at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery led by Pastor Scott Bostwick. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all of her family, friends and cousins to remember the good times they shared with Sam. Contributions in Sam's memory, which will be a wonderful tribute to her and her family may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., (rbari.org), 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ, 07436 or to The Meridyth S. Winter Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Grace United Methodist Church, 555 Russell Ave., Wyckoff, NJ, 07481. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat in Wyckoff. If you would like to share a memory of Sam or send condolences to the family, please visit our Tribute Wall at vpfh.com
Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.