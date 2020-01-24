|
Samiha Mussad
Midland Park - Samiha Mussad, 87, of The Kentshire in Midland Park, NJ, went home to God on Jan. 20, 2020. Samiha, known as "Sami" or "Semi," was born in Cairo, Egypt and raised three sons with her husband, Edward, in Ridgewood, NJ. Samiha served as a Registered Professional Nurse in New Jersey for nearly 50 years.
Sami loved travel, tennis, and Chinese Checkers, and enjoyed her last tennis game one month before her death. Samiha was a lifelong learner; she obtained her Wound Care Consultant credential at age 74, and earned the continuing education credits for her last nursing license renewal at age 85.
Samiha was predeceased by her husband, Edward, and is survived by their sons, Emir and his wife Dawna, Albert and Peter. Samiha is also survived by her sister, Souma, and will be missed by all of her extended family both in the US and Egypt.
Samiha's request for cremation has been honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 2-4 pm, with a memorial service beginning at 3pm.