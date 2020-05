Samuel Anthony GenoveseLyndhurst - Samuel Anthony Genovese , 79, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Dooley) Genovese. Loving father of Marc & his wife Siew Peng Genovese, Robyn & her husband Carmen Spina, and Melissa & her husband James Mitchell. Dear brother of Anthony & his wife Joann Genovese. Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Allison, Sean, & Ryan.Mr. Genovese was a teacher at William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City for 17 years before retiring, he was a member of the NJEA. Sam was an Army veteran who served in Germany from 1963 - 1969 during the Vietnam War.Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association , PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com