Samuel Anthony Genovese
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Anthony Genovese

Lyndhurst - Samuel Anthony Genovese , 79, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Dooley) Genovese. Loving father of Marc & his wife Siew Peng Genovese, Robyn & her husband Carmen Spina, and Melissa & her husband James Mitchell. Dear brother of Anthony & his wife Joann Genovese. Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Allison, Sean, & Ryan.

Mr. Genovese was a teacher at William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City for 17 years before retiring, he was a member of the NJEA. Sam was an Army veteran who served in Germany from 1963 - 1969 during the Vietnam War.

Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved